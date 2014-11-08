Osborne and The EU Bill

The trouble with posh boys from Eton is that they think the rest of us are stupid. Well, Osborne, if you think we believe you got the £1.7bn bill halved then you are the stupid one.

I know you haven’t any qualifications in finance so let me help you out. EU Bill = £1.7bn OK? Annual rebate from EU = £850 million, still with me George? Use the rebate to pay some of the bill and you’re left with a Bill for £850 million, keeping up George? So the Bill hasn’t been halved as you say, it’s just that you’ve actually paid half. No? Haven’t quite got it George? Let me go through it again a bit more slowly……………

